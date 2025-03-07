Hamas threatens to kill hostages if Israeli attacks resume

GAZA/Tel Aviv - Hamas on Thursday said that any Israeli military escalation against Palestinians would most likely lead to the killing of some hostages, adding that the Israeli threats of war and blockade will not secure the release of the hostages.

In a televised speech, Hamas armed wing spokesman Abu Ubaida said Israel’s threats to resume the fighting or tighten the Gaza blockade would not secure the release of hostages, adding that the group was “ready for all possibilities”. “The enemy’s threats in war and blockade would only bring them disappointment and will not lead to the release of its prisoners (hostages),” Reuters quoted Abu Ubaida as saying.

“We tell all those concerned that we have signs of life of all the remaining living hostages of the enemy and any escalation on Gaza will most likely result in the killing of some enemy prisoners (hostages) as in many previous cases,” he added,

Earlier, Hamas said US President Donald Trump’s repeated threats against Palestinians constituted support for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to back out of the Gaza ceasefire and intensify the siege of Gazans. Also, US government officials have accused Israel of leaking information to the media about the Trump administration’s would-be-secret direct negotiations with Hamas in an attempt to sabotage the talks, the Ynet news outlet reports. According to the report, Israel was not informed of the talks between the US and Hamas ahead of time, as a previous attempt to hold such a meeting had been canceled following pressure from Jerusalem.

As such, Ynet reports, when the US decided to go ahead with the talks despite Israel’s stance, it was decided that Jerusalem would not be informed of their existence. Nevertheless, when Israel’s point man on the hostages, Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, got wind of the talks, he informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about their existence.

The first media reports regarding the existence of the talks between the US and Hamas appeared less than a day after Netanyahu was informed of them, Ynet says, leading the US to suspect it was behind the leak.

Citing US officials, the report suggests that Israel leaked the information with the intent of sabotaging the talks as it is opposed to being left in the dark as other parties make arrangements for the future of the Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, the report suggests that Jerusalem opposes the talks as it is concerned that the US will lose interest in pursuing a complete hostage deal for all remaining captives if it succeeds in freeing the five US citizens held by the Gaza terror group.