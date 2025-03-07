‘He is a clown,’ Jason Gillespie slams Aaqib Javed over coaching campaign

KARACHI - Former Head Coach of the Pakistan national team Jason Gillespie launched a scathing attack on interim Head Coach Aaqib Javed accusing him of allegedly campaigning for a coaching role across all formats.

In a social media post, Gillespie did not hold back, labeling Javed a “clown” in response to his recent remarks. The former Australian fast bowler’s comments came after Javed spoke during a press conference following the announcement of Pakistan’s white-ball squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

“We have changed nearly 16 coaches and 26 selectors in the last two years,” Javed stated. “If you apply that formula to any team in the world, they would face similar instability. Until there is consistency from the top down, progress will remain elusive,” he added. Gillespie called Javed’s remarks “hilarious,” accusing him of secretly undermining him and former white-ball coach Gary Kirsten. “This is hilarious. Aaqib was clearly undermining Gary and I behind the scenes campaigning to be the coach in all formats. He is a clown,” Gillespie wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that the 49-year-old, who enjoyed a decade-long international career with Australia, was appointed as Pakistan’s Test coach in April last year on a two-year contract. However, after a turbulent tenure marked by inconsistent performances and internal challenges, he resigned in December—less than eight months into the job—just before Pakistan’s home Test series against South Africa.

His departure came shortly after Gary Kirsten’s exit in October, which left Pakistan’s coaching setup in disarray. Kirsten, who had been appointed as the white-ball head coach only six months earlier, stepped down amid reports of a strained relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and difficulties in aligning with the team’s management structure.

In the wake of these departures, the former Pakistan pacer was named interim white-ball coach by the PCB until the Champions Trophy 2025. However, his tenure has now been extended for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of New Zealand, which begins on March 16 and features a five-match T20I series followed by three ODIs.