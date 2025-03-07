IGP reviews Crime Control Department objectives

LAHORE - The Punjab Police held a key meet­ing at the Central Police Office on Thursday, chaired by Inspector General (IG) Dr. Usman Anwar, to review the objectives, human resources, and logistics of the newly formed Crime Control Department (CCD). The session was attended by senior officials, including Additional IG CCD So­hail Zafar Chatha and DIG Head­quarters Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan. IG Punjab emphasized the need for an Anti-Crime Spe­cialized Unit to tackle heinous crimes effectively. He assured that all units of Punjab Police would collaborate with the CCD to strengthen crime-fighting ef­forts. He expressed confidence that the CCD would become a powerful wing of the Punjab Po­lice, similar to the Counter Ter­rorism Department (CTD). Addi­tional IG CCD Sohail Zafar Chatha highlighted that the CCD would focus on combating organized crime with a team of specialized officers. District police officers (DPOs) will have the authority to transfer significant cases to the CCD. He also mentioned that the department’s accountability and vigilance system would be swift, effective, and transparent, with DIG Vigilance and Internal Accountability overseeing the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs). The meeting outlined plans for specialized training for CCD per­sonnel, modeled on the CTD’s approach. CCD employees will receive salaries and allowances equivalent to those of CTD staff. Additionally, districts will pro­vide elite police units, technical assistance, and logistical support to the CCD for operations. The names of regional and district officers for the CCD have been finalized, with an official noti­fication to be issued soon. The meeting was attended by senior officers both in person and via video link, reflecting a unified commitment to enhancing law enforcement capabilities across Punjab.