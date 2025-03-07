IMF urges Pakistan to reduce circular debt amid ongoing talks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged Pakistan to take measures to reduce its circular debt as both sides held a special session on debt management during ongoing discussions.

According to sources, Pakistan informed the IMF delegation that it is working on a plan to reduce circular debt by Rs. 1,250 billion, with Rs. 300 billion expected to be settled. The plan includes borrowing Rs. 1,250 billion from banks and waiving late payment surcharges of up to Rs. 600 billion.

To address the debt, the government may impose a surcharge of Rs. 2.8 per unit on electricity consumers. Officials are finalizing a comprehensive strategy to manage circular debt, which will be reviewed in upcoming policy talks.

Over the past six months, circular debt stocks have decreased by Rs. 10 billion. However, with electricity demand expected to rise in the next six months, the debt burden may increase. The government had earlier estimated an increase of Rs. 350 billion in circular debt for the current fiscal year.

Separately, the federal government has decided against introducing a mini-budget for FY 2024-25, opting instead for an alternative strategy to address a Rs. 605 billion shortfall. A key aspect of this plan involves expediting the resolution of pending tax-related cases.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured full support for the initiative, while Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi has approved a request to fast-track hearings. The IMF has also been briefed on the plan, with a crucial Supreme Court hearing on the matter scheduled for March 10.