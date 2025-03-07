India, New Zealand set for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final

The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the as India and prepare to battle for the title this Sunday. Both teams have navigated a month of intense ODI cricket to reach the grand finale, showcasing dominance and resilience along the way.

made a statement in the tournament opener by dismantling hosts Pakistan, with centuries from Tom Latham and Will Young setting the tone for a commanding 60-run victory. They followed up with another convincing win against Bangladesh, courtesy of Rachin Ravindra’s 112-run masterclass. However, their group-stage encounter with India exposed vulnerabilities, as Matt Henry’s five-wicket haul wasn’t enough to prevent a 44-run loss. Unshaken, the Kiwis roared back in the semi-finals against South Africa, amassing 363 runs before securing a 50-run win to book their place in the final.

India’s campaign has been flawless, starting with a dominant victory over Bangladesh, where Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul dismantled the opposition. Their marquee clash against Pakistan was one-sided, with Virat Kohli’s unbeaten century guiding them to a comfortable chase. A gritty performance against saw them maintain their unbeaten streak before overpowering Australia in the semi-finals. Kohli once again delivered, leading India to a composed chase of 264 runs.

With the final set for Sunday, will seek redemption for their earlier loss, hoping their batting unit steps up against India’s relentless bowling attack. Meanwhile, India will aim to cap off their perfect run by lifting the trophy unbeaten. The ultimate question remains—will India continue their dominance, or will rewrite the script with a stunning upset?