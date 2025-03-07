JIT summons 10 PTI social media activists today for probe under PECA Act

ISLAMABAD - The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has summoned as many as 10 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activists on the charges of causing chaos in Pakistan through negative propaganda on social media, to appear before it today. Separate notices have been sent to the members of media team including Asif Rasheed, Muhammad Arshad, Sibgatullah Virk, Azhar Mishwani, Muhammad Nouman Afzal, Jibran Ilyas, Syed Salman Raza Zaidi, Zulfi Bukhari, Musa Virk and Ali Husnain Malik. The IG Islamabad, being convener of the JIT, has sent notices of attendance to the accused under section 160 Cr.P.C. According to the notices sent separately through different means as direct message, by post, via fax and through the PTI secretariat, the federal government vide notification F.No.8/9/2024-FIA/Policy, constituted a joint investigation team in terms of Section 30 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 under the convenership of Inspector General of Police ICT, Islamabad. “There is sufficient material available with the JIT upon which it is assumed that you are involved or closely acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the matter in the issue before JIT.

Therefore, you are directed to appear in person before the JIT on 07-03-2025 at 12:00 PM at Conference Room Central Police Office, Police Lines Headquarters, Sector H-11 Islamabad and explain your position in this regard,” read a notification.

The PTI leaders have been further directed to bring their original CNIC and other evidence or information or document, if any, in their support. “In case of non-appearance, it will be assumed that you have nothing to present or state in your defence,” the notice said further.

The accused have been quite active on social media to promote the party narrative often clashing with the national interest.

Responding to the development on X, however, PTI leader Sayed Zulfi Bukhari said, “Happy to attend the hearing tomorrow via zoom or at my nearest Pakistani High Commission. Hope you’ll accommodate this so we can have an in-depth discussion who’s actually involved in criminal activity or causing chaos in Pakistan. Let’s set the record straight”.