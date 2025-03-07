JUI-F slams ECP over PB-45 verdict

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Friday rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict on the PB-45 Quetta-VIII by-election, demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The party criticised the commission for being unfair and asserted that its verdict compromised democratic principles and shook public faith in the electoral system.

Speaking to reporters in Quetta here on Friday, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri accused the ECP of acting as a political player rather than an impartial institution following its verdict on the PB-45 Quetta- VIII by-election. He claimed that the commission’s decision was biased and had undermined democracy.

“The Election Commission has buried democracy with its biased decisions. We will not accept this rigged ruling,” he said.

The controversy stems from the ECP’s rejection of JUI-F’s plea to annul the PB-45 election results and prevent re-polling. Instead, the commission directed the party to take the matter to an election tribunal for further proceedings.

The Balochistan Assembly seat was won by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Ali Madad Jattak, who defeated JUI-F’s Mir Usman Pirkani. However, JUI-F has strongly contested the election results, alleging unfairness in the process.

Aslam Ghauri reiterated the party’s demand for CEC Raja’s resignation, stating that his tenure was already over and it was time for him to step down.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also expressed discontent, declaring that “the people of Pakistan do not recognise the incumbent parliament as it is a product of rigging.”

The party vowed to continue its struggle for what it called fair and transparent elections and asserted that it would resist any attempt to distort the democratic process.

On the orders of the Supreme Court, re-polling was conducted on 5 January at 15 polling stations in PB- 45. PPP’s Ali Madad Jattak retained his seat in the repoll, once again defeating JUI-F’s candidate.