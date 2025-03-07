Justice Babar Sattar calls for inquiry into alleged bribery at IHC

Islamabad - On the directions of Justice Babar Sattar, his secretary on Thursday wrote a letter to the Registrar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), calling for an inquiry into alleged bribery by court staff transferred from other high courts. According to sources, copies of the letter have also been sent to the Secretary to the IHC Chief Justice and the secretaries of all IHC judges. The letter urges a thorough investigation and strict action against any staff found guilty, emphasizing the need to eradicate this corrupt practice.

It highlights that video monitoring is available in courtrooms and corridors, allowing the Registrar’s Office to review footage from the last two weeks to verify reports of staff demanding bribes. If the allegations are confirmed, the letter calls for immediate disciplinary measures. The letter states that court staff has been seen chasing litigants and lawyers, soliciting bribes in exchange for assistance with their cases. It describes this as a dangerous trend that could corrupt the integrity of the Islamabad High Court, which prides itself on being a justice-oriented institution. It further stresses that High Court employees are already receiving salaries and benefits for their services, and demanding money from petitioners or lawyers is misconduct. The letter equates such bribery to “charging rent for justice”, emphasizing that this culture must not take root in the IHC. The letter also highlights how, in some court premises across Pakistan, signboards declaring “Demanding money is strictly prohibited” are ignored, with bribery still occurring underneath them. It warns that if strict action is not taken immediately, the ethical culture of the IHC could be permanently damaged, and urges authorities to eliminate this practice before it becomes deeply entrenched.