Friday, March 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Karachi administration’s crackdown on profiteering continues

NEWS WIRE
March 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Karachi administration’s crackdown on profiteering during Ramazan continues, with 169 profiteers facing action on the fifth day of Ramazan. Fines totaling Rs19.51 lakh were imposed and 16 individuals were arrested for profiteering. Additionally, 9 shops were sealed. According to the handout issued by the Commissioner Office in the first five days of Ramazan, the administration has imposed fines exceeding Rs1.50 crore, arrested 82 profiteers, and sealed 56 shops. Altogether 792 profiteers were fined in five days.

According to details in district  South,   Rs8.65 lakh fine was imposed on profiteers while in East was fined  Rs 5.7 lakh in West more than Rs1. lakh ,in Central Rs1.5 lakh in Malir Rs80,000  in Korangi  Rs2.6 lakh and in district  Keamari Rs 15,000 was imposed on violators. Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed all Deputy Commissioners to strictly enforce official prices and take action against profiteers. Citizens can report complaints to the Commissioner’s Office control room.

Bachat Bazaars to alleviate impact of inflation during Ramazan: Shrajeel

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1741244853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025