Karachi administration’s crackdown on profiteering continues

KARACHI - The Karachi administration’s crackdown on profiteering during Ramazan continues, with 169 profiteers facing action on the fifth day of Ramazan. Fines totaling Rs19.51 lakh were imposed and 16 individuals were arrested for profiteering. Additionally, 9 shops were sealed. According to the handout issued by the Commissioner Office in the first five days of Ramazan, the administration has imposed fines exceeding Rs1.50 crore, arrested 82 profiteers, and sealed 56 shops. Altogether 792 profiteers were fined in five days.

According to details in district South, Rs8.65 lakh fine was imposed on profiteers while in East was fined Rs 5.7 lakh in West more than Rs1. lakh ,in Central Rs1.5 lakh in Malir Rs80,000 in Korangi Rs2.6 lakh and in district Keamari Rs 15,000 was imposed on violators. Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed all Deputy Commissioners to strictly enforce official prices and take action against profiteers. Citizens can report complaints to the Commissioner’s Office control room.