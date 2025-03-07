KP govt expands internship opportunities for students

Peshawar - A high-level meeting was held in the committee room of the Higher Education Department (HED), chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, to enhance internship opportunities for BS students and recent graduates of government colleges.

Senior officials, including the Special Secretary for Higher Education, Additional Secretaries, Director Colleges, and officers from the higher education and youth affairs departments, attended the meeting. Additional Director Colleges HED provided a detailed briefing on various initiatives aimed at increasing internship placements.

It was highlighted that discussions have been held with industrialists, government institutions, and non-governmental organizations in Peshawar, Mardan, and Hazara to create more internship opportunities for college students. A positive response has been received, and similar efforts are ongoing in other districts to expand the initiative across the province.

The provincial minister appreciated the HED’s efforts and directed officials to ensure that mandatory internships are implemented as per the Higher Education Commission’s policy.

He also instructed that a memorandum of understanding be signed between the Higher Education and Youth Affairs Departments to facilitate internship programs for students from both merged tribal districts and settled areas.

Emphasizing the need to create opportunities in Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies, he directed the departments to collaborate with the University of Engineering and Technology (UET). He stated that internships would not only provide financial benefits to students but also equip them with valuable skills, enhancing their career prospects.