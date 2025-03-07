KP officials review security, honour martyrs in Bannu  

Peshawar - Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering Pakhtunyar Khan, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed visited Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines in Bannu, where they were warmly received by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu Imran Shahid, District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu Ziauddin Ahmed, and other senior officials. A police contingent presented a guard of honor to the guests, who later laid floral wreaths at the Martyrs’ Memorial and offered prayers for the fallen heroes.

The officials conducted a detailed inspection of the police lines, reviewing security arrangements and visiting the Command and Control Center. They also toured the site of recent terrorist incidents in Kot Brarra, including affected homes and a mosque. Later, they met with the families of the martyred, offering condolences and prayers for the departed souls.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Zulfiqar Hameed praised the resilience and bravery of the people of Bannu, who have always stood by security forces in the fight against terrorism. He reaffirmed that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain and commended the dedication of Bannu’s police force in combating terrorism and maintaining security.

The IGP stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is being equipped with advanced weapons and modern technology to counter criminal and militant threats effectively. He also emphasized his commitment to police welfare initiatives and acknowledged the exceptional performance of Bannu’s law enforcement personnel.

During their visit, the Chief Secretary and IGP inaugurated the reconstruction of a rest house within the police lines that had been damaged in a terrorist attack.