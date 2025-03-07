Larkana Police significant success during encounter, two docoits killed

LARKANA - Under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana,Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP, Larkana Police achieves a significant success on Thursday. The two bandits killed during the police encounter have been identified as Saddam,Jalbani, and Wajid alias Wajo,Jalbani. Both killed dociots were highly wanted by Sindh Police.

The aforementioned bandits were involved in multiple crimes, including the murders of Hindu youth Santosh Kumar in Noedero and Sanjay Kumar within Larkana city, injuring Dewan Ronak, a leopard theft and robbery within the limits of Hyderi Police Station, and a petrol pump robbery within the limits of Sachal Police Station, along with numerous bike, cash, and mobile phone snatching incidents. Weapons used in the crimes (Kalashnikov, two pistols) and the mobile phone snatched from Dewan Ronak during the crime have also been recovered. The killed dociots were also involved in extortion along with robbery.

The mentioned bandits were involved in serious crimes/cases and were wanted by the police in districts including Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, and Kashmore Kandhkot.

Both killed bandits were a symbol of fear and a headache for the citizens within Larkana district. It is worth remembering that Larkana Police had previously arrested two other leaders of the mentioned gang, Mor Jalbani and Qazi Jagirani, in injured condition during an encounter. SSP said Voice messages and other records of planning the crimes have been found from the mobile phones recovered from the killed bandits.CCTV footage of the bandits committing crimes has also been obtained.The recovered weapons are being sent to the forensic laboratory.

The criminal records of both killed bandits have come to light. SSP told more the killed bandit Saddam Jalbani, was involved in 52 serious cases in various police stations within Larkana district, 03 in Shikarpur district, and was absconding in serious cases in Qambar Shahdadkot district.

The killed bandit Wajid alias Wajo, Jalbani, was involved in 26 serious cases in various police stations within Larkana district and one each in Shikarpur and Qambar Shahdadkot districts.