LCCI, Mid City ink MoU

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and Mid City Hospital CEO Prof. Dr. Saqib Siddiq exchanging documents after signing the Memorandum of Understanding. Also present are LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, and Executive Committee Member Ahad Amin Malik.

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Mid City Hospital have signed a Memoran­dum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at provid­ing exclusive and best healthcare facilities to LCCI members and their families. The agree­ment was formalized in a prestigious ceremony where LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and Mid City Hospital CEO Prof. Dr. Saqib Siddiq signed the Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of LCCI Senior Vice President Engi­neer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry and Executive Committee Member Ahad Amin Malik. Under the terms of this MoU, Mid City Hospital will extend a range of dis­counts to LCCI members, ensuring affordability without compromising on healthcare quality. LCCI members will receive a 20% for admitted patients, a 20% discount on routine laboratory tests, a 20% discount on radiology services and a 6% discount on pharmacy medicines. These discounts will be available upon presenting a valid LCCI membership card, facilitating access to superior medical care at reduced costs. Speak­ing on the occasion, LCCI President Mian Abu­zar Shad talked highly about the LCCI’s ongoing commitment to the welfare of its members, say­ing that this partnership with Mid City Hospital is a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the business community. He said that LCCI not only focuses on economic and trade-related initiatives but also prioritizes the well-being of its members by forming partner­ships that provide tangible benefits. He added that access to high-quality healthcare is a funda­mental necessity, and through this agreement, LCCI members and their families will be able to receive premium healthcare services without fi­nancial strain. Prof. Dr. Saqib Siddiq, CEO of Mid City Hospital, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration and said that the hospital would deliver world-class medical services. He said that Mid City Hospital has established itself as a leading healthcare provider, equipped with super specialty departments and renowned medical consultants available round the clock. He further stated that the hospital is honored to partner with LCCI in this endeavor, as it aligns with their mission to make quality healthcare more accessible and affordable. He reiterated that this partnership will not only benefit the business community but will also contribute towards the broader goal of enhancing healthcare standards in the region. The MoU will remain in effect for a duration of one year from the date of signing, with provisions for modifications based on mutual consent. The signing ceremony concluded on a note of optimism, with both organizations reaf­firming their dedication to fostering impactful collaborations that contribute to the well-being of the business community and society at large. LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Us­man, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry and Executive Committee Member Ahad Amin Ma­lik said that this agreement represents another milestone in LCCI’s efforts to create value for its members by addressing not only their business concerns but also their personal and family well-being. The collaboration with Mid City Hospital underscores the importance of corporate re­sponsibility and the need for continued partner­ships that benefit society as a whole.