Livestock programmes yielding positive results: Kirmani

LAHORE - Pun­jab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Thursday that the Punjab gov­ernment had launched various programmes under the dynamic leadership of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz to strengthen livestock sector and these programmes were yielding positive results. He presided over the meeting here which reviewed progress of livestock card, distribution of as­sets among divorced and widow women of South Punjab rural areas besides others projects. Till now 13,451 farmers had received livestock cards, he said and added that negligence with regard to timely delivery of live­stock cards to farmers would not be tolerated at all. Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani directed the relevant authorities to improve vaccination production capac­ity to reduce effects of foot-and-mouth disease.