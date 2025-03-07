Macron proposes French nuclear extension, Ukraine troop deployment

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced he would discuss extending France’s nuclear deterrent to European partners and raised the possibility of sending European troops to Ukraine to enforce a peace deal, as Europe scrambles to respond to Donald Trump’s upending of the transatlantic alliance. In an address to the nation, Macron said that the French were “legitimately worried” about the start of a “new era” after Trump began his second stint in the White House by reversing US policy on Ukraine and risking a historic rupture with Europe. “I want to believe that the United States will stay by our side but we have to be prepared for that not to be the case,” he said bluntly. “The future of Europe does not have to be decided in Washington or Moscow,” he added. Trump has made clear his desire to swiftly end the war caused by Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine through direct negotiations with Moscow. But Macron offered a stark picture of Russia’s aggressive behaviour, which he said does “not seem to know borders” after its invasion of Ukraine. “Russia has become, at the moment I am speaking to you and for the years to come, a threat to France and Europe,” he said. “It would be madness to remain a spectator in this world of danger.” “Who can believe that this Russia of today will stop at Ukraine?” he asked. “Russia has become a threat for France and Europe.”

But he warned Trump that “peace cannot be agreed at any cost” and there cannot be a ceasefire that is “too fragile”.

While, France on Thursday said Paris was providing military intelligence to Ukraine, after Washington suspended sharing its own with Kyiv.

CIA director John Ratcliffe said Wednesday the United States has “paused” intelligence sharing with Ukraine after a dramatic breakdown in relations between Kyiv and the White House.

“Our intelligence is sovereign... with our own capacities,” French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu told France Inter radio.

“We are passing this on to the Ukrainians.”

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky had a public falling out in the Oval Office last week after which Ukraine’s top ally suspended crucial US military aid.