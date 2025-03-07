Malala returns to ancestral village after 13 years

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has returned to her ancestral village in Swat after thirteen years, marking an emotional homecoming.

Accompanied by her parents, Malala arrived in Barkana Shahpur via helicopter for a brief visit. She also toured the Malala Yousafzai School, an institution established for orphaned girls, reflecting her steadfast commitment to education.

During her visit, Malala highlighted the global education crisis, revealing that approximately 120 million girls worldwide remain out of school. She strongly condemned Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s educational infrastructure, calling it an attack on an entire generation’s future.

Reflecting on the significance of education in Islam, Malala emphasized that learning is the foundation of the Muslim faith and remains a fundamental right for all. Her visit underscored her ongoing dedication to advocating for education and the empowerment of girls worldwide.