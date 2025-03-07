Friday, March 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Malala returns to ancestral village after 13 years

Malala returns to ancestral village after 13 years
Web Desk
9:44 AM | March 07, 2025
National

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has returned to her ancestral village in Swat after thirteen years, marking an emotional homecoming.

Accompanied by her parents, Malala arrived in Barkana Shahpur via helicopter for a brief visit. She also toured the Malala Yousafzai School, an institution established for orphaned girls, reflecting her steadfast commitment to education.

During her visit, Malala highlighted the global education crisis, revealing that approximately 120 million girls worldwide remain out of school. She strongly condemned Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s educational infrastructure, calling it an attack on an entire generation’s future.

Reflecting on the significance of education in Islam, Malala emphasized that learning is the foundation of the Muslim faith and remains a fundamental right for all. Her visit underscored her ongoing dedication to advocating for education and the empowerment of girls worldwide.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1741244853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025