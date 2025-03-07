March bills to give good news to consumers

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s electricity consumers are likely to see another drop in March bills as the NEPRA has directed the ex-Wapda Distribution Companies and K-Electric to refund Rs2.124 per unit and Rs3 per unit respectively to consumers on account of monthly fuel charges adjustments (FCA).

Nepra has also approved the govt’s request for passing on the benefits of negative FCA to non protected and agricultural consumers. The NEPRA decisions are based on the monthly FCA for December 2024 in respect of K-Electric and January 2025 for XWDISCOs. In two separate decisions issued here, NEPRA has ordered the Discos to refund Rs2.12 per unit, on account of monthly fuel charges for the month of January, and K-Electric Rs3 per unit on account of December FCA. In a petition submitted with the NEPRA on behalf of Discos, the CPPA-G said that the reference fuel charged from the consumers during January was Rs 13.0010/unit, while the cost of the energy delivered to DISCOs was Rs11.0080/ unit, and requested a decrease of Rs2.0019/unit over the reference charges on account of FCA for the month of January 2025.

However, the regulator, after various adjustments, has worked out Rs2.1240/unit reduction on account of the FCA. While the K-Electric had suggested that it is ready to refund Rs4.95/unit on account of monthly FCA for December 2025. While reviewing the instant FCA request of KE, the Authority observed that for energy purchased from CPPA-G during December 2024, KE has used fuel cost component of Rs.9.6011/unit as against the Authority’s approved rate of Rs.9.5142/kWh. On the basis of the Authority’s approved rate, the KE’s claimed fuel cost for CPPA-G for December 2024 has been adjusted downwards by around Rs.64.38 million. Based on the aforementioned discussion, the Authority has worked out negative FCA of Rs5.0117/kWh having impact of Rs5.005b for month of December 2024.

The Authority also noted that KE has claimed additional amount of Rs5 billion on account of partial load, open cycle and degradation curves along with startup cost for the period from July to Dec. 2024 (total pending claim of around Rs13b) and requested to consider adjustment of accumulated actualization of such costs from negative fuel cost variation. The Authority, not to over burden the consumers at a later stage for such pending costs, has decided to provisionally retain an amount of Rs2.008 billion, from the instant FCA of December 2024, to be adjusted against the pending claims of KE on account of partial load, open cycle and degradation curves along with startup costs. The Authority also considered the fact that KE has filed negative FCA request of negative Rs4,695 billion i.e. negative Rs4.84/unit for January 2025, which would provide further margin for adjustment of any such pending claims. Based on the aforementioned discussion, the Authority has decided to allow negative FCA of Rs3.00/unit to KE for the month of December 2024. These decisions shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic protected consumers, EVCS and prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for pre-paid tariff.

Sharp decline in industrial demand of KE requires attention from stakeholders

Pointing towards the expensive electricity generation by K-Electric associated with a decline of 6.6 percent on year on year basis in sales in December, member NEPRA has said that the sharp decline in industrial demand of KE requires immediate attention from stakeholders.

The cost of generation within the NTDC system is significantly lower at Rs9.60/kWh, compared to KEL’s own generation cost of Rs18.63/kWh, said Member Technical of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, Rafique Ahmed Shaikh in his additional note on the regulator decision on K-Electric petition for the monthly FCA and added that with NTDC possessing surplus generation capacity and its facilities situated dose to KEL, it is crucial for both the entities to prioritize and accelerate the interconnection works and studies between their systems.

In December 2024, KEL’s own power plants contributed 19% to its energy mix, while purchases from other independent power producers (IPPs) and captive power plants (CPPs) accounted for 7%, and NTDC supplied 74% of the total electricity, Shaikh said. Notably, the cost of generation within the NTDC system is significantly lower at Rs9.60/kWh, compared to KEL’s own generation cost of Rs18.63/kWh. With NTDC possessing surplus generation capacity and its facilities situated dose to KEL, it is crucial for both KEL and NTDC to prioritize and accelerate the interconnection works and studies between their systems. This will help optimize cost-efficiency and improve overall system performance. In the current interconnection arrangement, KEL’s power drawl capacity from NTDC is limited to approximately 1,600 MW. However, in December 2024, KEL’s actual drawl from NTDCL averaged 985 MW (62% of the available capacity). This less drawl pushed out-of-merit generation from KEL’s own power fleet, leading to inefficiencies and underutilisation of the efficient resources and undermining the existing infrastructure capacity utilization. In addition to the above, contractual obligation for RLNG purchases by KEL is also adversely impacting its generation mix. Therefore, it is important that KEL, along with other relevant stakeholders, carefully consider all available primary energy and power resources before entering into any firm contracts. Such contracts should be structured to ensure optimal utilization of all available resources, taking into account factors such as cost efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

Furthermore, NTDC, in its role as System Operator (SO) and planner, must adopt a more proactive approach by conducting comprehensive system studies in collaboration with all stakeholders. NTDC should actively present its assessments during KEL’s monthly fuel charge adjustment (FCA) hearings and propose solutions to enhance the economic efficiency of the power system. As Transmission Network Operator (TNO), NTDC must also prioritize the completion of the K2 and K3 transmission lines. This will help maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of the power sector while ensuring optimal operations of generation facilities.