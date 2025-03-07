Multan Commissioner reviews development projects in Mian Channu

Khanewal - Multan Division Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan conducted a detailed visit to Tehsil Mian Channu, inspecting key development projects, distributing Ramazan Nigehban Package pay orders, and addressing public concerns. During his visit, he reviewed the progress of house construction under the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program, emphasizing its role in fulfilling the dream of homeownership for the underprivileged. He congratulated a resident of Azam Bodla Colony on their new home and highlighted that under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s initiative, eligible individuals receive 1.5 million rupees for house construction. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman informed that 700 houses are being built in Khanewal district for deserving individuals.

The commissioner also distributed Ramazan Nigehban Package pay orders at Circular Road and T Chowk, ensuring that beneficiaries receive their full 10,000 rupees from authorized franchises. He warned that any unauthorized deductions would lead to strict legal action and urged citizens to report discrepancies. Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan visited Olympian Arshad Nadeem THQ Hospital, directing officials to ensure the availability of medicines and interacting with patients. He also monitored the Suthra Punjab cleanliness campaign, overseeing debris removal in Basti Misal and Jinnah Town. Encouraging public participation, he urged citizens to avoid littering on vacant land and support efforts to maintain a clean environment.

At Divisional Public School, he inaugurated a digitalized schooling system, assessed classroom activities, and directed improvements to the school’s entrance aesthetics. During a visit to the Government Special Education Center, he distributed Braille books to special students, reaffirming the Punjab government’s commitment to inclusive education and welfare. He also participated in the alumni ceremony at Government Girls Model School, emphasizing the significance of alumni contributions in fulfilling institutional needs. He encouraged former students to actively support their alma mater, highlighting that alumni donations have already contributed millions to educational improvements.

Holding an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at TMA Hall, he listened to public grievances and issued directives for their resolution. He lauded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s initiative of conducting open courts, ensuring legal relief for citizens.

Addressing the media, he praised Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman and other officials for their efficient governance in Mian Channu. He also announced upcoming projects, including the establishment of a Trauma Center and the appointment of a Cardiologist in the region.

