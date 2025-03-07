Neelam Muneer dismisses exit rumors, confirms she’s staying in Showbiz

Renowned Pakistani actress has addressed speculation about her potential departure from the entertainment industry following her recent marriage.

The celebrated star, known for her roles in Dil Mom Ka Diya, Ahram-e-Junoon, and Mohabbat Dagh Ki Soorat, tied the knot with businessman Muhammad Rashid from Mianwali, who resides in Dubai. Soon after, rumours swirled that she might step away from acting, especially as her social media activity reflected a shift towards a more private and religious lifestyle.

However, Neelam swiftly put the rumours to rest. Taking to Instagram, she clarified, “There have been countless rumours about me, so I thought it’s best to clear things up myself. Yes, I have gotten married, but I have not quit the entertainment industry. Acting is my passion, and one does not simply give up on their passion. May Allah bless you all.”

Despite her statement, the entertainment industry often sees similar assumptions when actresses get married, reinforcing societal expectations that women will leave their careers behind. However, Neelam remains committed to her craft, proving that marriage does not have to mean the end of a successful acting journey.

With this new chapter in her life, assures fans that she isn’t going anywhere—her passion for acting is here to stay.