New cabinet portfolios announced

The announced the portfolios for the newly inducted cabinet on Friday, with Hanif Abbasi appointed as the Federal Minister for Railways and Mustafa Kamal assigned the Ministry of Health.

According to a notification from the Cabinet Division, Khawaja Asif will continue as the Defence Minister, while Azam Nazir Tarar has been given charge of the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Human Rights. Abdul Aleem Khan will oversee the Ministry of Communications, whereas Musadik Malik has been appointed Minister for Climate Change. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has been entrusted with the Ministry of Education, while Chaudhry Salik has been assigned the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis. Rana Tanveer will now exclusively handle the Ministry of National Food Security, and Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has been appointed to lead the Board of Investment.

Among other key appointments, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has been named Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Pervaiz Malik has taken over the Petroleum Ministry, and Khalid Hussain Magsi has been entrusted with the Ministry of Science and Technology. Muhammad Munir Wattoo will manage the Ministry of Water Resources, Aurangzeb Khichi will head the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture, Muhammad Junaid Anwar has been given the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, and Raza Hayat Hiraj will oversee the Ministry of Defense Production.

Sardar Yousaf has been assigned to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, while Shaza Fatima has been appointed as Minister for Information Technology. Meanwhile, Rana Mubashir Iqbal will manage Public Affairs.

The cabinet oath-taking ceremony took place on February 27, where President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to 12 federal ministers, nine ministers of state, and three advisers. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani, and other dignitaries were also in attendance.