New Zealand sacks senior diplomat after Trump jibe

SYDNEY - New Zealand sacked its top diplomat in London after he made a “deeply disappointing” remark questioning Donald Trump’s grasp of history, the foreign minister said Thursday. High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Phil Goff questioned whether the US president “really understands history” during a panel discussion about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The comments were “deeply disappointing”, said a spokesman for New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters. “They do not represent the views of the NZ government and make his position as High Commissioner to London untenable.” Peters later said he would have fired Goff if he made the same remarks about any other world leader.

“It’s seriously regrettable,” Peters told reporters. Goff, a former foreign minister, compared recent Ukraine peace efforts with the 1938 Munich Agreement -- a pact between European powers that allowed Nazi Germany to annex parts of Czechoslovakia. Some fear Trump could push Ukraine to accept a peace deal in which Russia holds on to swaths of captured territory.