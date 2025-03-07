Omar Ayub files contempt plea over denied Imran Khan meeting

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khan on Friday filed a contempt of court petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the federal home secretary, Punjab home secretary, and Adiala Jail superintendent for failing to arrange a meeting between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and incarcerated party founder despite court orders.

The plea, submitted through PTI’s legal counsel Shoaib Shaheen and other senior party lawyers, argued that Ayub, as the opposition leader representing the country’s largest political party, required consultations with Khan on party and legal matters.

The petition highlighted that the court had earlier ordered the formulation of SOPs for meetings with Khan but alleged that authorities had not complied. It also referenced the IHC’s November 22, 2024, directive on the matter.

Ayub urged the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the officials concerned and sought an assurance for the arrangement of meetings between PTI leaders and the former prime minister.