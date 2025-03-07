Friday, March 07, 2025
One killed in armed clash

NEWS WIRE
March 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -  Armed clash between two rival groups left a man dead and another injured in an area of Gulberg police on late Wednesday. According to a police report, a clash between groups developed in Yungwala, an area adjacent to Agriculture University. The people from both sides opened fire on each other. As a result, two persons from opposite sides suffered bullet injuries. Falak Sher succumbed to his injuries on the spot,while Malik Zahid rushed to the hospital.  Police have collected forensic evidence and started an investigation.

