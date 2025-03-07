Friday, March 07, 2025
Online registration opens for attractive vehicle number plates

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has begun registration for the auc­tion of attractive vehicle number plates through the e-Auction App and Web Portal. Interested in­dividuals can register until March 30 to bid for their preferred vehicle number. The e-Auction system facilitates the transparent auction of mo­torcycle and motorcar number plates, allowing users to participate from the comfort of their homes. The details of successful bidders are also made available on the app. The facility of tax calculator and vehicle verification has also been provided through the online system. Highlighting the significance of this initiative, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The e-Auction system not only promotes transparency but also plays a cru­cial role in eliminating corruption and the agent mafia. This digital platform ensures that citizens can conveniently participate in online bidding and secure their desired number without any hassle.”

OUR STAFF REPORT

