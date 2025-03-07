Pak-US intelligence coop longstanding: FO

Says Pakistan collaborated with US and handed over Sharifullah pursuant to UN SC resolutions Pakistan has zero tolerance against terror Rejects Indian statement on Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said that its intelligence cooperation with the United States was longstanding.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that intelligence cooperation between Pakistan and the United States remains an integral part of counterterrorism efforts.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan has consistently played a critical role in combating terrorism and ensuring regional stability.

He referenced a recent significant development, the successful apprehension of ISKP’s top-tier operational commander, Sharifullah, an Afghan national, in an operation conducted along the Pak-Afghan border.

Khan said Pakistan’s security forces carried out the operation effectively and, pursuant to UN Security Council Resolutions 1267 and 1373, collaborated with the US to facilitate Sharifullah’s transfer.

“Pakistan has always been at the forefront of counterterrorism efforts, actively working to eliminate terrorist safe havens and prevent militant groups from using its territory to threaten any country,” the spokesperson asserted.

He reiterated that Pakistan’s security forces and intelligence agencies have made significant strides in dismantling terror networks.

Khan highlighted that US President Donald Trump had publicly acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts.

He quoted the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statement on the matter, which expressed gratitude for President Trump’s recognition of Pakistan’s role in maintaining regional security and combating terrorist organizations like ISKP.

“We thank US President Donald Trump for acknowledging Pakistan’s commitment to counterterrorism. The recent capture of ISKP’s operational commander Sharifullah demonstrates our resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms. Pakistan has sacrificed over 80,000 lives in this fight, including those of our brave soldiers and civilians. Our commitment remains unflinching, and we will continue working closely with the US to ensure peace and stability in the region,” he said quoting the prime minister’s statement.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s stance, the spokesperson stressed that Pakistan follows a strict zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

He noted that the country has suffered immense losses due to terrorism and continues to take decisive actions against terrorist elements operating in the region.

“Pakistan’s counterterrorism strategy is guided by an unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism in all its forms. Our security forces have successfully dismantled several terrorist networks, and we remain vigilant in ensuring that no militant group finds refuge on our soil,” he added.

When asked about the legal and procedural aspects of Sharifullah’s transfer to US authorities, the spokesperson directed queries to the Ministry of Interior, stating that all due legal processes had been followed in this case.

To questions about Sharifullah’s specific role in recent terrorist attacks, he said: “Operational intelligence matters are sensitive, and I do not have specific details to share at this stage. However, our intelligence cooperation with the US has been ongoing and remains crucial in addressing shared security threats.”

The Foreign Office also rejected recent statements made by the Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar regarding Jammu and Kashmir during an event at Chatham House, London, on March 5, 2025.

Khan categorically refuted the claims, saying Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory, and its final status must be determined in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions through a free and impartial plebiscite under UN supervision.

“India’s repeated misrepresentation of facts cannot alter historical and legal realities. Jammu and Kashmir’s status is to be determined by the will of its people, not through India’s unilateral actions or electoral exercises,” he said.

The spokesperson also dismissed India’s attempts to project economic development as a substitute for the right to self-determination and called on India to withdraw its forces from occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where it has maintained an illegal occupation for the past 77 years.

“Instead of making baseless allegations against Azad Jammu and Kashmir, India must vacate the illegally occupied territories of Jammu and Kashmir and respect the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” he said.

The spokesperson condemned provocative statements from Indian officials regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir, calling them irresponsible and unfounded. He urged the international community to hold India accountable for its continued human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and reiterated that a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute is imperative for lasting peace in South Asia.

The spokesperson strongly condemned Israel’s decision to block humanitarian aid from entering Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan, calling it part of a systematic campaign to deny essential supplies to millions of Palestinians in dire need.

He described Israel’s actions as a blatant violation of international law and warned that such measures could endanger the fragile ceasefire agreement.

“We urge the international community to ensure unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza and to hold Israel accountable for its collective punishment of innocent civilians through the blockade of humanitarian aid,” Shafqat Ali Khan said.

Briefing about the diplomatic engagements and regional cooperation, he said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar recently received a call from US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, who conveyed President Trump’s appreciation for Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts.

He said the Deputy Prime Minister also had conversations with his counterparts from the UAE, Denmark, and Azerbaijan, discussing bilateral trade, investment, and regional cooperation.