Pakistan, Iran strengthen baseball ties ahead of West Asia Cup 2025

LAHORE - A high-level delegation from Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) met with Dr Asghar Masoudi, Director General of Iran Culture Center & Cultural Attaché at the Consulate General of Iran in Lahore. The meeting focused on Pakistan’s participation in the XVI West Asia Baseball Cup, set to take place in Karaj, Iran, from May 15 to 23, 2025. The PFB delegation, led by Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, General Secretary, included key officials and team members Moazzam Khan Klair (Executive Director), Amjad Nawaz Khan (Coordinator), Umair Imdad Bhatti (National Baseball Team Captain) and Nadeem Sajjad (National Baseball Coach).

The meeting centered on key strategies to ensure Pakistan’s smooth participation in the championship while strengthening bilateral baseball ties. Discussions focused on facilitating the travel and logistics of players and officials, promoting the event within Pakistani and Iranian communities, engaging business leaders from both countries to support the initiative.

The collaboration between the Baseball Federation of Iran, Iran’s Sports Ministry, and the Iran Olympic Committee was highlighted as a crucial factor in ensuring the success of this historic international baseball event in Iran.Dr Asghar Masoudi assured his full support for Pakistan’s participation, emphasizing the importance of baseball as a bridge for cultural exchange and sporting cooperation between the two nations.

In a heartfelt exchange of goodwill, General Secretary Syed Fakhar Ali Shah presented Dr. Masoudi with the Arab Classic Baseball United Pakistan National Baseball Hat, while Moazzam Khan Klair presented a bouquet as a token of appreciation. In return, Dr Masoudi honored each delegate with a copy of the Holy Quran, symbolizing mutual respect and friendship.