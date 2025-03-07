Friday, March 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Past in Perspective

“The plague had become my teacher, an indifferent yet harsh one, passing its lessons on to those who sought meaning in its terror.” –Geraldine Brooks

Past in Perspective
March 07, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Black Death was one of the most devastating pandemics in human history. It spread across Europe, Asia, and Africa, caused by the bacterium Yersinia Pestis. The disease primarily spread through fleas carried by rats. The Black Death resulted in the deaths of millions of people, with estimates ranging from 75 to 200 million. It had profound social, economic, and religious impacts, leading to labor shortages, changes in power dynamics, and shifts in religious practices. The devastating consequences of the Black Death reshaped Europe’s demographic, political, and cultural landscape.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1741244853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025