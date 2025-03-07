The Black Death was one of the most devastating pandemics in human history. It spread across Europe, Asia, and Africa, caused by the bacterium Yersinia Pestis. The disease primarily spread through fleas carried by rats. The Black Death resulted in the deaths of millions of people, with estimates ranging from 75 to 200 million. It had profound social, economic, and religious impacts, leading to labor shortages, changes in power dynamics, and shifts in religious practices. The devastating consequences of the Black Death reshaped Europe’s demographic, political, and cultural landscape.