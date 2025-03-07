PCB’s Overhaul

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s handling of the national team and the sport in general over the past decade has been nothing short of disastrous. Ask any cricket fan in the country, and they will lament the endless changes in selectors and coaches, the seemingly arbitrary inclusion of players who were previously dropped, and the inexplicable removal of those performing well. The PCB’s penchant for politics is well known, and once again, factionalism appears to have triumphed. The lure of lucrative contracts, foreign travel, and the fame and fortune that come with PCB affiliations often drive people to take absurd and self-serving actions.

And the drama never ends. Former Pakistan Test coach Jason Gillespie has accused his successor, Aqib Javed, of undermining him and former white-ball coach Gary Kirsten in order to secure control of the national team across all formats. This is a serious allegation.

In no uncertain terms, Gillespie has claimed that Aqib actively campaigned for the coaching role while belittling both him and Kirsten, even going so far as to call the current Pakistan coach a “clown.” Ironically, this controversy follows Aqib Javed’s own remarks to reporters on Tuesday, in which he blamed Pakistan’s struggles on the frequent changes in coaches and selectors over the past few years. While heated tempers are common in sports, this level of infighting has become routine in Pakistan cricket.

The constant hiring and firing of selectors and coaches under flimsy and unreasonable circumstances reflect a chaotic, politically charged environment where power struggles take precedence over meritocracy and sporting excellence. This once again highlights the failure of the PCB, and those at its helm must now face serious scrutiny. More importantly, a comprehensive overhaul of the board’s operations must be considered. If Pakistan cricket is to progress, and if former coaches feel emboldened to openly criticise their successors over political interference, then it is clear that something is fundamentally wrong.