PHDEC empowers citrus farmers with webinar on post-harvest management of orchards

March 07, 2025
LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) successfully conducted a webinar on “Post-Harvest Management of Citrus Orchards” to enhance yield, improve fruit quality, and address challenges faced by citrus farmers. The webinar aimed to bring together key stakeholders, including farmers, researchers, and industry experts, to share knowledge and promote best practices in citrus cultivation.

Citrus holds a significant position in Pakistan’s fruit production, contributing approximately 2.4 million metric tons (MMT) annually, with Kinnow being the dominant variety. However, declining exports due to quality concerns and low yields, caused by insect and pest infestations and limited awareness of good agricultural practices, have highlighted the need for improved orchard management.

As the current harvest season concludes, PHDEC emphasized the importance of preparing orchards for the next crop cycle to ensure better yield and quality. The webinar featured Malik Abdul Rehman, a renowned expert from the Citrus Research Institute (CRI), Sargodha, who delivered a comprehensive presentation. This initiative underscores PHDEC’s commitment to empowering farmers with the knowledge and tools needed to enhance productivity and quality in the horticulture sector. By addressing critical issues such as pest management and post-harvest practices, PHDEC aims to revitalize Pakistan’s citrus exports and strengthen the country’s position in the global market.

