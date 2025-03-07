Friday, March 07, 2025
PM Shehbaz congratulates China on convening of ‘Two Sessions’

PM Shehbaz congratulates China on convening of 'Two Sessions'
Web Desk
5:16 PM | March 07, 2025
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and the Chinese people on the successful convening of the ‘Two Sessions’ in Beijing.

In a post on his X handle, he said China is making remarkable progress in achieving its national development goals. He said we are particularly impressed by China's modernization under President Xi's visionary leadership.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and China, as iron brothers and all weather strategic cooperative partners, will continue to work together closely to further strengthen their cooperation to realize the shared objectives of peace and development.

The ‘Two Sessions’ in China refers to the annual meetings of the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

