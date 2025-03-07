Police official meets martyrs’ families, assures support

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank, Cadet Haji Nasir Khan, met with the families of police martyrs on Thursday to listen to their concerns and resolve their issues.

According to a police spokesman, the meeting was held following directives from senior officials to ensure the welfare of the martyrs’ families. Their concerns were heard in detail, and practical steps were taken to address their issues.

SP Investigation Tank assured that the sacrifices of police martyrs would never be forgotten and that their families would always receive the support they need.