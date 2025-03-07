Political fireworks expected in second parliamentary year

ISLAMABAD - The seemingly calm political panorama is taking a brief pause as it will soon gear up for political activities soon after the month of Ramazan.

The Grand Opposition Alliance has not shelved its political activities. The intentions of this united opposition factions will show a glimpse of protest in the upcoming joint session of the parliament. The first parliamentary year concluded last month saw a rare scene of political harmony between treasury and opposition in and outside the parliament. The main opposition party [PTI], despite all out attempts by the government, has refused to sit on a negotiation table or hold talks with the government at any cost.

President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the joint session of the parliament to formally start a second parliamentary year, which will definitely witness furor throughout the proceedings. The PTI has almost convinced all other parliamentary opposition parties to stay with ‘protest politics’ in the parliament. Political gurus viewed that they have decided to stay relevant by taking part in the parliamentary activities as the previous decision of en-masse resignations had not proved a fruitful political decision for them. The main opposition party members never missed a day to participate in the parliamentary proceedings as they marked their presence only to register a protest.

Since the first year of 16th National Assembly (NA) presented a mixed picture in terms of performance of MPs, the second parliamentary year will also be full of political chaos in the country. The opposition members are fully charged to give a tough time to the present government on all fronts. The lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, in the first parliamentary year, with verbal brawls on legislative business mostly locked horns on the matter of elections rigging, arrest of former prime minister, controversy on the formation of judicial commission, price-hike and other matters.

The second parliamentary year, the political pundits viewed, will start with rumpus as the opposition factions are all set to create furor on different matters. The performance of MPs in the last parliamentary year in terms of the presence in the parliamentary sessions was not much impressive yet the treasury benches had made remarkable strides in lawmaking with the successful passage of 40 government bills and 11 private members’ bills, while 36 government bills and 6 private members’ bills became acts.

Political pundits viewed that though the opposition will continue its protest, it would not be much effective to dent the present government. The recent surprising gesture of US President Donald Trump by acknowledging Pakistan’s crucial assistance for helping arrest the Abbey Gate bomber will symbolically be very helpful for the country. The government, political analysts, viewed has also chalked out a plan to deal with the opposition on all the fronts.