Friday, March 07, 2025
Process for Himmat Card & Health Card for journalists to be completed soon: Azma Bukhari

Process for Himmat Card & Health Card for journalists to be completed soon: Azma Bukhari
Web Desk
7:31 PM | March 07, 2025
National

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari says process for Himmat Card and Health Card for journalists will be completed soon.

Presiding over a meeting in Lahore today (Friday), she said resolving journalists' issues is a top priority of the provincial government.

Azma Bukhari announced that Journalist Support Fund has been increased from fifty million to one hundred million rupees.

The meeting approved release of support funds for eighty-five journalists, funds for weddings of twenty-three journalists' daughters and medical treatment of sixty-three journalists in the province.

