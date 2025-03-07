Prosecutor general stresses effective implementation of Anti-Rape Act 2021

LAHORE - Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah delivered a special lecture at the Punjab Bar Council on Thursday, shedding light on the key provisions of the Anti-Rape Act 2021, its legal framework, and implementation procedures. During his address, he emphasized that the law is designed to ensure swift and effective justice for victims. He highlighted that investigations under the act must be supervised by a BPS-17 or higher-ranked police officer to maintain transparency and uphold investigative standards.Discussing Section 164, he stressed that victims’ statements must be video recorded to prevent manipulation or external pressure. However, he also pointed out gaps in the current investigative system, including inefficient use of forensic techniques and poor evidence management, which need urgent improvement. The Prosecutor General urged lawyers, investigators, and law enforcement agencies to strictly follow the law’s provisions to ensure prompt and fair justice for victims. At the conclusion of the session, Punjab Bar Council members expressed their appreciation and reaffirmed their commitment to working together for the effective enforcement of the Anti-Rape Act.
Meanwhile, a delegation from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Punjab met with Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah to discuss measures for preventing the sale and distribution of substandard medicines and defective surgical instruments. According to a press release issued on Thursday, various topics related to preventing substandard medicines and defective surgical instruments were discussed during the meeting. Legal challenges faced by the drug authorities were also reviewed. The Prosecutor General of Punjab directed both authorities to take strict action against manufacturers of substandard medicines while ensuring full compliance with the law. He also emphasized the need for bilateral cooperation and coordination to enhance the effectiveness of both institutions and ensure the strict prevention of substandard medicines.