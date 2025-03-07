Prosecutor general stresses effective implementation of Anti-Rape Act 2021

LAHORE - Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah delivered a special lecture at the Punjab Bar Council on Thursday, shed­ding light on the key provisions of the Anti-Rape Act 2021, its legal framework, and imple­mentation procedures. During his address, he emphasized that the law is designed to en­sure swift and effective justice for victims. He highlighted that investigations under the act must be supervised by a BPS-17 or higher-ranked police of­ficer to maintain transparency and uphold investigative stan­dards.Discussing Section 164, he stressed that victims’ state­ments must be video recorded to prevent manipulation or external pressure. However, he also pointed out gaps in the current investigative system, including inefficient use of fo­rensic techniques and poor evidence management, which need urgent improvement. The Prosecutor General urged law­yers, investigators, and law en­forcement agencies to strictly follow the law’s provisions to ensure prompt and fair justice for victims. At the conclusion of the session, Punjab Bar Council members expressed their ap­preciation and reaffirmed their commitment to working to­gether for the effective enforce­ment of the Anti-Rape Act.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Drug Regulatory Author­ity of Pakistan (DRAP) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Punjab met with Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah to discuss measures for preventing the sale and distribution of substandard medicines and defective surgi­cal instruments. According to a press release issued on Thurs­day, various topics related to preventing substandard medi­cines and defective surgical instruments were discussed during the meeting. Legal chal­lenges faced by the drug au­thorities were also reviewed. The Prosecutor General of Punjab directed both authori­ties to take strict action against manufacturers of substandard medicines while ensuring full compliance with the law. He also emphasized the need for bilateral cooperation and co­ordination to enhance the ef­fectiveness of both institutions and ensure the strict preven­tion of substandard medicines.