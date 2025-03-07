PTI stages protest in Senate over Buppi’s arrest

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday protested in the Senate over alleged police manhandling and arrest of its Senator Aon Abbas Buppi with the government defending the action, claiming that the lawmaker was wanted in illegal hunting of Chinkara deer, a protected species in Pakistan. The issue was raised in the house on the first day of the Ramazan session immediately after the question hour was suspended.

Leader of the Opposition in the House Syed Shibli Faraz said police arrested Senator Buppi, who is the president of the PTI’s south Punjab chapter, following a raid at his house in Multan. He questioned whether a proper procedure was followed for his arrest and prior intimation was given to the Senate Secretariat. “If not, then it is just a formality to be a member of the house and senators have no dignity,” he noted.

Faraz underlined that the government was pushing the opposition to the wall and said, “We strongly condemn these acts of fascism.” He said the house should assert itself to restore its respect and significance.

He said they had footage of the incident from inside and outside the senator’s residence showing that the police had barged into the premises and resorted to vandalism. The opposition leader sought from the law minister to inform the house about the incident and the reason for this action. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said they had the same concerns about the arrest of their colleague as the opposition had, but a system should work under certain rules and procedures even though lawmakers have had some privileges concerning their arrest or release.

The minister informed the house that Senator Buppi was wanted by Bahawalpur police in a case registered by the Punjab Wildlife Department for illegal hunting of Chinkara deer in the Cholistan desert.

“Hunting in Cholistan is a serious crime because certain endangered species live over there,” Senator Tarar said. He added that the action was taken as per the law and it was not an illegal detention, which was his primary concern. “We will take up the matter with the Punjab government, the police and the complainant department,” he also said.

The minister said he had sought more details and would update the house soon.

Parliamentary Leader of PTI in the House Senator Ali Zafar called the police action a political victimization and said the law minister himself should have censured the officials who narrated the “funny story” of the arrest to him. He appealed to the chair to cease business of the house till Senator Buppi is produced in the sitting.

Balochistan Awami Party Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar exchanged hot words with the Senate Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan, who was presiding the house, amid the speech of Senator Zafar. Kakar interrupted Zafar and sought permission from the chair to allow him to speak first. When Senator Syedaal asserted that the floor was not with Kakar, the latter shouted at the former and told him to “behave and don’t point his hands towards him.” In the meanwhile, the PTI walked out of the house to protest the arrest with the opposition leader saying that they would come back if the minister informed them of something concrete.

In his ruling, the deputy chairman strictly ordered his office and the law minister that a comprehensive report should be shared with the house over the arrest at the earliest. He ruled that anyone would be allowed to speak in the house according to rules of business and law. The house would not be run under anyone’s dictation or pressure, he added while indirectly referring to Senator Kakar and the opposition.

He urged the leader of the house, the opposition leader and leaders of all parliamentary parties to talk to one another to ensure the house is run with “grace and dignity.”