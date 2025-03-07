PTV clinch President’s Trophy Grade-One trophy

(PTV) clinched the President’s Trophy Grade-One Tournament trophy after defeating State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by three wickets in the pink-ball night final at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a modest target of 153, PTV had already posted 69/1 by the close of play on the third day. On the fourth day, they added the remaining 84 runs, but not without a struggle, losing six more wickets along the way. Shamil Hussain, who resumed his innings on 44*, played a crucial knock of 58 runs, laced with seven boundaries, before being dismissed. He had a stellar tournament, scoring a double century, a century, and two half-centuries, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer, just behind WAPDA’s Ayaz Tasawar. PTV’s Mohammad Shehzad and Waqar Hussain secured the third and fourth spots in the top run-scorers list.

Despite early setbacks, skipper Imad Butt held his nerve, playing a match-winning knock of 27 off 35 balls*, with two boundaries, to steer his side to victory. He was well supported by Ali Usman, who remained unbeaten on 8 off 17 balls, sealing the triumph with a six off Kashif Bhatti. This marked Imad Butt’s second title as captain this season, having previously led Sialkot to victory in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

For State Bank, Kashif Bhatti was the standout bowler, claiming 4/58, while Mohammad Abbas took two wickets. Wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghouri impressed behind the stumps with three catches and one stumping, making him the tournament’s second-most successful wicketkeeper after KRL’s Saad Baig. PTV received PKR 5 million as the champion’s prize, while runners-up State Bank walked away with PKR 2.5 million.