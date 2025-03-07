Punjab doubles journalists support fund to Rs100m

The Punjab government has increased the Journalists Support Fund from Rs50 million to Rs100 million, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of media professionals.

A meeting of the Journalists Support Fund, chaired by Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, was attended by Additional Information Secretary Muhammad Nawaz Gondal, Deputy Secretary Finance Rafia Qayyum, President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, and other officials.

During the meeting, Minister Azma Bokhari stated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken a historic step by doubling the Journalists Endowment Fund. She emphasized that the provincial government is dedicated to protecting journalists' rights and addressing their concerns.

She further announced that the process for issuing Himmat Cards and Health Cards for journalists is in its final stages.

The meeting approved financial assistance for 85 journalists, marriage support for 23 journalists' daughters, and medical aid for 63 journalists. Applications that could not be accommodated due to budget constraints will be processed in the next quarter.