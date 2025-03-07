Punjab govt outperforms KPK, claims Azma Bukhari

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has strongly criticized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, claiming that he has been charge-sheeted by his own government and that his achievements are limited to just two jir­gas and four Apex Committee meetings. Address­ing a press conference at DGPR, the information minister claimed that KPK chief minister sent her a book detailing his government’s achievements, but she doubted he had even read it himself. She mocked him for listing accomplishments while omitting major controversies, such as his failed at­tacks on Islamabad and Lahore. Taking a personal dig at Gandapur, she also questioned Gandapur’s educational credentials, saying that if he were truly educated, he wouldn’t have sent her that book. She condemned KP-aligned YouTubers for focus­ing on images of Maryam Nawaz while ignoring real governance issues. Bokhari slammed the sharp fare hike in Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, which increased from Rs. 110 to Rs. 510, contrasting it with Pun­jab’s electric bus fare of just Rs. 20. She also pointed out that KP had created only 173 jobs in the technology sector, whereas Pun­jab’s “Suthra Punjab” program has employed over 100,000 people. She dismissed KP’s “Ikhtiyar Awam Ka” app as a mere copy of Punjab’s “Maryam Ki Dastak” app, noting its ex­tremely low registration rate of just 0.04 percent. She also criticized KP’s inadequate healthcare infrastructure, stating that only 25 dialysis units were established in the past 12 years, most of which are now non-functional. She further ridi­culed KP’s housing promises, highlighting that despite pledging to build five million homes, the provincial government has only completed 200 so far. Bokhari accused Gandapur of taking credit for older projects, pointing out that the CRBC Ca­nal project was initiated by WAPDA in 1995 and is even listed on its website. Similarly, she dis­missed the “Taleem Card” initiative as a gimmick, noting that it is scheduled for implementation in 2027 but has already been included in KP’s per­formance report. Criticizing the KP government’s financial and legal troubles, Bokhari revealed that the contractor of Peshawar BRT has filed a Rs. 57 billion compensation claim against the provincial government in an international court. She also ac­cused Gandapur’s administration of falsely claim­ing credit for the Peshawar-D.I. Khan Motorway, which is actually a China-Pakistan Economic Corri­dor (CPEC) project. Addressing security concerns, she criticized the KP government’s inaction, stat­ing that while Kurram was burning due to unrest, Gandapur was focused on “conquering” Islamabad. She accused the provincial government of failing to address the rising wave of terrorism, which has left KP’s people suffering. Comparing trans­port infrastructure, Bokhari noted that Punjab successfully operates the Orange Line and Metro Bus services in three cities, while KP has only one BRT system, which frequently malfunctions. She announced that Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is launching a “glass train” between Rawal­pindi and Murree, setting a new benchmark in transport innovation. She further pointed out that the cost of Peshawar’s BRT has surpassed Rs. 120 billion, whereas Punjab has implemented three transport projects for less than that amount. Additionally, KP has managed to solarize only 140 tube wells in 12 years, while Punjab is currently solar­izing over 10,000. Bokhari also exposed wasteful spending in KP’s education sector, revealing that billions were spent merely on printing “Taleem Cards,” which won’t be implemented until 2027. She dismissed KP’s claim of launching a new Sehat Card, arguing that it is merely a rebranded version of an exist­ing initiative. Highlighting Punjab’s education ef­forts, she stated that the “Honahar Scholarships” program has already awarded scholarships to 30,000 students, with plans to expand to 50,000. She emphasized Maryam’s initiatives, including providing electric bikes and scooters to students, constructing thousands of homes under the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” program, and distributing Green Tractors and Kisan Cards to farmers. Turning to KP’s IT initiatives, Bokhari dismissed them as in­significant, stating that only 815 individuals had received IT training in the entire province. She also cast doubt on claims of constructing 37 new schools, alleging that they exist only on paper, with no physical foundations laid. She ridiculed PTI leader Asad Qaiser for inaugurating a billion-rupee bridge already riddled with potholes, contrasting it with Punjab, where even minor road repairs are scrutinized by KP-aligned critics. Regarding Rama­dan relief efforts, she highlighted Punjab’s proac­tive approach, with 80 Ramadan markets across the province offering goods at subsidized rates. She also noted that the Punjab govt is directly de­livering a Rs. 30 billion Ramadan relief package to people’s homes.