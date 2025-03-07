Friday, March 07, 2025
PWLA announces trials for National Games 2025

Staff Reporter
March 07, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Weightlifting Association (PWLA) has scheduled trials to select Punjab’s men’s and women’s weightlifting teams for the 35th National Games 2025, set to take place in Karachi from May 1 to 9. The trials will be held on March 16, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Punjab University Ground, Chouburji, Lahore. Eligible athletes from affiliated divisional weightlifting associations in Punjab can participate. The weight categories are Men: 60kg, 65kg, 71kg, 79kg, 88kg, 98kg, 110kg, and 110kg+ and Women: 48kg, 53kg, 58kg, 63kg, 69kg, 77kg, 86kg, and 86kg+. The interested athletes must register and report to General Secretary Aqeel Javed Butt by March 12, 2025. “We encourage all talented weightlifters to participate as we aim to form the strongest teams for the National Games,” said Aqeel Javed Butt.

