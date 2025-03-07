PWO distributes Ramazan food packages

Dir upper - Pak-Welfare Organisation, a non-profit social organization, distributed Ramadan food packages among 200 destitute families in Usheri Valley of Upper Dir district.

The relief packages were handed over to deserving families in a ceremony after a thorough survey by volunteers to identify the most needy individuals, ensuring that only those truly in need received assistance.

Zahir Shah, President of Pak-Welfare Organisation, stated that the organization is non-governmental and relies solely on donations from overseas benefactors and wealthy individuals. “We work purely on merit, financially supporting orphans, widows, and poor families,” he said.

He explained that their team worked tirelessly to collect donations, enabling them to assist over 200 families after careful verification. Additionally, the organization financially supports a seriously ill patient each month and helps orphans establish small businesses. Sewing machines are also distributed to widows in the district. Pak-Welfare Organisation has pledged to continue its commitment to serving the needy and supporting vulnerable individuals in the community.