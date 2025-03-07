Qalandars launch kit design contest

LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars have launched an exciting kit design competition, giving aspiring designers and passionate supporters a unique opportunity to craft the team’s jersey for the upcoming season. This initiative aims to promote creativity, celebrate local talent, and deepen the connection between the franchise and its loyal fanbase.

The competition is open to everyone – students, artists, and sports enthusiasts alike – without any restrictions. Lahore Qalandars especially encourage participation from fashion schools in Lahore to spotlight the city’s emerging talent. Entrants must submit 100% original designs, incorporating the official team colors and logo, accessible via a shared drive link.

Overseeing the competition is Pakistani-French fashion icon Mehmood Bhatti, who will mentor participants and guide the selection process. As the head of the jury, he will evaluate submissions based on creativity, originality, and suitability for a professional sports team.

Shortlisted designs will be put to a public vote, ensuring that fans play a direct role in selecting the final jersey. The winner will not only see their design come to life but will also receive: Career mentorship from Mehmood Bhatti, a special reward, an exclusive VIP experience in the owners’ dugout during a PSL match.

To participate, designers must submit their entries via email at contact@lahoreqalandars.com, along with a brief explanation of their inspiration. They are also encouraged to share their designs on social media, tagging Lahore Qalandars and using #LQKitDesignContest. The deadline for submissions is March 25, 2025, before 4:00 PM (PST). To further ignite passion, Qalandars’ star players will visit fashion schools in Lahore, sharing insights on sportswear design and the elements that make a great team kit.

Atif Rana, CEO of Lahore Qalandars, emphasized the franchise’s commitment to innovation and fan engagement. “At Lahore Qalandars, we believe in empowering our fans and providing them with a sense of belonging. This competition is an incredible way to showcase young talent and allow them to be part of our journey.”

Mehmood Bhatti, Head of the Jury, expressed his excitement about mentoring the next generation of designers. “It is an honor to guide young creative minds through this competition. Sportswear design is a perfect fusion of fashion and functionality, and I look forward to seeing the unique ideas participants bring forward.”