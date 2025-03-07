Rank-pinning ceremony held for 107 ASIs

LAHORE - A ceremony was held at Dis­trict Police Lines Qila Guj­jar Singh to pin badges to 107 head constables promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub-In­spectors (ASIs). The ceremony was attended by the families of the promoted ASIs, along with senior police officials, including DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar and SP (Headquar­ters) Zunair Ahmad Cheema, who pinned the new ranks on the policemen. A total of 107 head constables from various wings of Lahore Police were promoted to the rank of ASI. The departmental promotion committee, headed by CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, had issued the promotion orders based on merit and seniority. In a statement, CCPO Bilal Sid­dique Kamyana congratulated the promoted policemen and expressed his best wishes for their future. Promotions are done strictly on the basis of merit and seniority; he said and urged the newly promot­ed ASIs to perform duties with dedication and hard work, adding that timely promo­tions should further improve public service delivery at the grassroots. In his address, DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar stat­ed that the promotion process was being expedited. He en­couraged the ASIs to serve the people with renewed enthu­siasm. Under the comprehen­sive promotion system, more officers and policemen would be promoted in the coming days; he said and advised the policemen to work harder and remain vigilant to tackle new challenges effectively.