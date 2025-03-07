RPO pays surprise visit to Jatli Police Station

Gujar khan - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, paid a surprise visit to the Jatli Police Station on Thursday, reviewing the station’s facilities and operations.

During the visit, RPO Alpa inspected the police station’s building, front desk, lock-up, VSO room, records, and other relevant matters. He emphasized the need to improve the cleanliness of the station and ensure that citizens visiting the station are treated courteously while addressing their issues effectively. The RPO also interacted with the detainees in the lock-up to understand their concerns.

The Station House Officer of Jatli Police Station briefed the RPO about the overall crime situation in the area and the progress in tackling criminal elements. RPO Alpa directed the concerned officers to ensure that individuals coming to the station are treated politely, with their problems addressed in a timely manner. He also urged that suspects involved in serious crimes be arrested and thoroughly investigated on merit, with cases being resolved promptly.

Speaking to the staff, RPO Alpa assured that the practice of surprise visits to police stations will continue in the future as part of efforts to improve the quality of service delivery.

Jhelum authorities take action against shopkeeper for unlawful deduction from Ramadan Negahban relief package

Authorities in Jhelum district have launched action against a shopkeeper for unlawfully deducting amounts from the Ramadan Negahban relief package on Thursday. The accused, identified as Zeeshan, operates a shop in the Daryala Jalap area of Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan. He was found to have deducted Rs. 200 from the aid designated for the needy.

In response, a case has been filed against him under sections 506, 356, and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code at Pind Dadan Khan Police Station. The shop has also been sealed. However, the shopkeeper managed to escape, and police are currently conducting raids to capture him.

Local police officials have confirmed that efforts are underway to arrest the suspect, emphasizing that strict legal action will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. The district administration has urged the public to report any instances of deductions or illegal profiteering associated with the Ramadan relief package so that swift action can be taken.

Jhelum Deputy Commissioner Syed Meesam Abbas stated that Rs.10,000 pay orders are being distributed to eligible citizens, registered with the Socio-economic Registry, to be redeemed at local mobile shops.

He stressed that shopkeepers are prohibited from making any deductions and called on the public to immediately report any embezzlement, assuring that strict action would follow.