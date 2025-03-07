Rs550m in dues being paid to 610 pensioners of KMC: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Thursday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has outstanding liabilities of Rs13 billion for retired employees, and further steps are being taken to clear them as today, Rs550 million in dues are being paid to 610 pensioners. Illegal encroachments on public spaces will not be tolerated, and the anti-encroachment operation in the city will continue effectively. KMC’s four major hospitals are being shifted to solar energy. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held to distribute pension, family pension, and arrears cheques to officers and employees.

The event was attended by President of the People’s Labor Bureau Karachi, Aslam Samoo, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Financial Advisor Gulzar Ali Abro, Director Welfare Mahmood Baig, elected council members, officers, and a large number of employees. During the ceremony, retired and deceased pensioners from KMC and DMCs were paid arrears from August 2017 to March 2018.

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said that pension payments have always been a major challenge, and these funds have been generated from KMC’s own revenue. He stated that KMC’s revenue has increased from Rs 80 million to Rs 250 million. He expressed gratitude to his leadership and the Sindh government for their continued support of KMC. In the current financial year, KMC is set to spend Rs 20 million in each union council.

He emphasized that with clear targets and objectives, and with the help of Allah, progress can be made. He took pride in his financial and labor teams, which continuously highlighted these issues. Workers deserve to be paid their rightful dues, and it is a blessing that this important task was accomplished during the holy month of Ramazan. He stated that though pension payments remain a challenge, they are determined to tackle it responsibly. He stressed the need to work on alternative water sources to address water shortages in the city. The project of laying a new canal from Hub Dam is ongoing, and work on water recycling projects is also in progress. He stated that wherever the law is being violated in Karachi, action must be taken. The culture of favoritism must also end so that institutions can function more efficiently.

On this occasion, Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, President of the People’s Labor Bureau Karachi Division, Aslam Samoo, City Council members Mumtaz Tanoli, Mubarak Ali, and others distributed cheques among officers and employees.