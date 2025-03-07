Sadia Salman - A trailblazer in health and wellness

As Women’s Day approaches, The Nation celebrates the achievements of Sadia Salman, a visionary entrepreneur and a leading name in Pakistan’s wellness industry. As the founder and CEO of Diet by Design, she has transformed the landscape of health-conscious eating and holistic nutrition, empowering countless individuals to lead healthier lives.

With a background in nutrition and wellness, and as an esteemed alumnus of Tufts University, Sadia Salman established Diet by Design to provide tailored meal plans and herbal supplements that cater to the unique needs of individuals. Her brand has become synonymous with sustainable weight management, gut health, and overall well-being. Under her leadership, Diet by Design has expanded its reach, serving a growing clientele that includes celebrities, fitness enthusiasts, and individuals seeking lifestyle transformations, with worldwide customers in 43+ countries.

Sadia’s innovative approach to health is evident in the range of services her company offers. From calorie-counted meal plans to herbal supplements formulated for weight loss, hormonal balance, and beauty, Diet by Design has pioneered a shift in how people perceive healthy living. Her commitment to using natural ingredients and evidence-based strategies has made the brand a trusted name in the industry.

Beyond her business success, Sadia Salman is a strong advocate for women’s health. She has actively worked to educate women about nutrition, PCOS management, postpartum weight loss, and self-care though talks, seminars and guest lectures in Pakistani universities as well as in the U.S. Additionally, she has been instrumental in empowering women in sustainable farming practices, helping them earn a living through ethical and environmentally friendly agricultural methods. She has also been honored with the prestigious President’s Award for her contributions to the health and wellness industry and was named Best Chef in the Health Food category, further cementing her status as a pioneer in the field.

Sadia’s influence extends beyond Diet by Design. As a thought leader, she has been featured in podcasts, talk shows, and wellness discussions, sharing her expertise on weight management, healthy eating, and holistic living. Notably, her podcast series, 'Let’s Talk with Sadia Salman,' has become a platform for meaningful conversations with renowned personalities, shedding light on various aspects of health and lifestyle.

Her entrepreneurial journey is also a source of inspiration. As a woman leading a business in the competitive wellness industry, Sadia Salman has shattered stereotypes and created a brand that stands for empowerment, authenticity, and results. Her ability to blend business acumen with a passion for health has earned her recognition as a change-maker in Pakistan’s wellness landscape.

As we celebrate Women’s Day, Sadia Salman’s journey serves as a powerful reminder of the impact women can make when they pursue their passions with dedication and purpose. Through Diet by Design, she continues to inspire a healthier, more informed, and empowered community.