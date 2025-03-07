SC orders daily progress report in Arshad Sharif murder case

The Supreme Court's constitutional bench on Friday directed the government to submit a daily progress report on the investigation into the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

A six-member bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, heard the suo motu case. The federal government sought more time to finalize the mutual legal assistance (MLA) agreement with Kenya, stating it would be ratified by the president within a month.

The court questioned the delay, noting that the agreement was signed on December 10 but remains unratified. Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi ordered daily progress reports, while Justice Aminuddin Khan expressed concern over the prolonged inaction.

During the hearing, the joint secretary of the Interior Ministry informed the court that a note had been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for MLA. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked whether the president could reject the agreement, but the legal adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment.

Javeria Siddique, the second widow of Arshad Sharif, told the court that Kenya’s High Court had ordered action against those involved in the murder, but Pakistan had not supported her case. Justice Mandokhail questioned why the government was not assisting her.

The additional attorney general argued that access to the investigation in Kenya was only possible after the MLA agreement was in place, though over 30 statements had already been recorded in Pakistan.

Arshad Sharif’s mother’s lawyer requested a copy of the fact-finding report, but the additional AG stated the issue had already been publicized.

The court adjourned the case for a month.