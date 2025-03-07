Shahzad, Waqar hit centuries as PTV dominate second day

LAHORE - PTV’s Muhammad Shahzad after making an impact with the ball, scored an unbeaten 125 to lift his side to a vital 112-run first innings lead against SBP on second day of the final of the President’s Trophy Grade-I at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday evening.

At stumps, SBP were 37 for one in 11 overs in their second innings, still trailing by 75 runs.Earlier, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 49 for three, PTV managed to score 317 in 89.2 overs. Shahzad’s undefeated knock came off 152 balls, which included 14 fours and four sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Waqar Hussain also registered a century (106, 192b, 11x4s) and knitted a 123-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Shahzad.For SBP, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas and Niaz Khan bagged three wickets apiece.

Scores in Brief

DAY 2 OF 5: SBP 205 all out, 54.2 overs (Imran Butt 89, Rameez Aziz 40; Muhammad Shahzad 5-29, Ali Usman 2-10) and 37-1, 11 overs vs PTV 317 all out, 89.2 overs (Muhammad Shahzad 125*, Waqar Hussain 106; Kashif Bhatti 3-53, Mohammad Abbas 3-71, Niaz Khan 3-74).