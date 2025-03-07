Sindh expands solar energy projects

The has intensified efforts to promote renewable energy, expanding its solar initiatives across the province.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that 97 government buildings have already been solarized, with over 300 more set to follow. Speaking at a solar home system distribution ceremony, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing affordable electricity and clean water, in line with directives from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Shah also urged the federal government to prevent gas load shedding and ensure uninterrupted energy availability. As part of an ambitious clean energy drive, the aims to distribute 400 solar home system kits per week in each district, with a special focus on low-income communities. In Karachi, 200,000 solar home systems will be distributed in the first phase, marking the third such initiative in the city.

Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah revealed that the project is part of a five-year plan, with Sindh Bank offering loans for solar home systems. The Benazir Bhutto Income Support Program is also facilitating solar access for deserving households. Additionally, two solar parks are under construction in Karachi to create jobs and reduce electricity costs. Schools, hospitals, and institutions for special children have already been solarized under the province’s clean energy strategy.

Murad Ali Shah highlighted Sindh’s leadership in renewable energy, recalling the province’s early solar projects, including the solarization of 600 schools in Nagarparkar by 2014 and the first solar-powered village in Sanghar. Despite a federal ban on solar projects at the time, Sindh forged ahead with its initiatives.

He also praised the Thar Coal Power Plant, inaugurated by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, for generating Pakistan’s cheapest electricity. A new railway line is being developed to facilitate coal transportation from Thar in collaboration with the federal government.

Addressing critics, the chief minister dismissed opposition claims against Sindh’s energy policies as misinformation. He assured that the province’s clean energy initiatives would provide sustainable and affordable power, benefiting the common man.