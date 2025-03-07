Friday, March 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh Govt organises training workshop for field teams

NEWS WIRE
March 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  - The Sindh Social Protection Authority (SSPA) on Thursday organized a one-day training workshop for field teams involved in the ongoing “Mamta” program.  The workshop, conducted in collaboration with the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), aimed to educate field teams on creating awareness and conducting surveys in villages. Around 50 team members from Ghotki, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, and Kashmore-Kandhkot participated in the workshop. SRSO’s CEO, Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro, and Mamta Program’s Communication Specialist, Mohsin Babar, addressed the workshop, emphasizing the importance of creating awareness about the Mamta program in communities. The Mamta program is currently operational in 15 districts of Sindh, focusing on registering poor and marginalized pregnant women and providing them with a stipend to facilitate their medical check-ups at designated hospitals.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1741244853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025