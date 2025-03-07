Stricter Plastic Waste Regulations

I am writing to express my concern about the increasing plastic pollution in our environment and the urgent need for stricter regulations to control plastic waste. Despite numerous awareness campaigns, plastic continues to clog our water bodies, harm wildlife, and contribute to climate change.

Single-use plastics, in particular, are a major problem. While some countries have implemented bans or restrictions, enforcement remains weak. Local governments must take stronger action by promoting sustainable alternatives, imposing heavy fines on violators, and encouraging businesses to adopt eco-friendly packaging. Public participation is equally important, as responsible consumer behaviour can make a significant impact.

I urge policymakers to take immediate action to curb plastic pollution. If we fail to address this issue now, future generations will bear the consequences of our inaction.

NADIA MALIK,

Sukkur.